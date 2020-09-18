Large police presence near Edmonton Exhibition Lands

There is a large police presence north of Edmonton’s core Friday evening.
Several police vehicles, an armoured truck, a lot of officers and crime scene tape are visible near 118 Avenue between 68 and 69 streets.
“I heard a couple gunshots but didn’t know what happened,” said Archie Mohamed, who lives in the area. “Then I started seeing a lot of police cars, so I knew it was something serious.
“It’s just a big scene.”
No details have been released by the Edmonton Police Service but a spokesperson said more information about the “incident” would be provided as soon as possible.
— More to come…
