Large police presence near Edmonton Exhibition Lands

Send this page to someone via email

There is a large police presence north of Edmonton’s core Friday evening.

Several police vehicles, an armoured truck, a lot of officers and crime scene tape are visible near 118 Avenue between 68 and 69 streets.

“I heard a couple gunshots but didn’t know what happened,” said Archie Mohamed, who lives in the area. “Then I started seeing a lot of police cars, so I knew it was something serious.

“It’s just a big scene.”

No details have been released by the Edmonton Police Service but a spokesperson said more information about the “incident” would be provided as soon as possible.

— More to come…

Edmonton police on scene near 118 Avenue between 68 and 69 streets. Global News Edmonton police on scene near 118 Avenue between 68 and 69 streets. Global News Edmonton police on scene near 118 Avenue between 68 and 69 streets. Global News

There is a huge police presence on 118 Ave between 68th and 69th street. Details remain thin. We will be following this tonight. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg #breaking pic.twitter.com/ypWPVEjgIe — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) September 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement