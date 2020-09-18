‘Unspecified’ outbreak declared at child care centre in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

An “unspecified” outbreak is being investigated at a child care program in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Compass Early Learning & Care, health officials are investigating an outbreak at its program in Lindsay located at St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School.

Compass runs child care programs in Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

In a statement, Compass says the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is investigating after several children in the child care centre began to show cold-like symptoms — which fall under the list of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

“Therefore we are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of all of the children, families and staff in our centre,” the centre stated.

“It is being recommended that all children with possible COVID-19 symptoms must either be tested for COVID … if the child is not tested, they must be assessed by a health care provider.”

The centre says if tests are negative, children can return 24 hours after symptoms resolve. All COVID-19 tests to date conducted have returned negative, the centre says.

“We continue to work closely with the health unit and the Ministry of Education to ensure rigorous screening of anyone who enters our child care centre, strong protocols for cleaning and disinfecting, cohorting of children to limit the exposure to others within the centre, and medical masks and eye protection for all staff,” the centre stated.

“Our organization takes the health and safety of the children and the wider community very seriously as we provide essential, quality childcare that supports the physical and mental wellbeing of children in the Lindsay community.”

The health unit has not released any statement on its investigation into the outbreak.

“As an organization we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and wellbeing of our children, families, educators, staff, and the wider community,” Compass stated.

— More to come