OPP biker enforcement unit seize sawed-off shotgun, ammo in Trent Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Three Northumberland County residents face weapons charges following an investigation by the OPP’s Biker Enforcement Unit.

On Friday, Northumberland OPP released details of an investigation which occurred in the summer. On July 25, investigators executed a search warrant of a vehicle which was stopped during a RIDE checkpoint on County Road 30 just south of the Town of Campbellford.

The vehicle was believed to be carrying weapons associated with outlaw motorcycle gangs in the Municipality of Trent Hills, OPP allege.

Inside the four-door sedan which was carrying three passengers, police allege they located and seized a sawed-off pump-action shotgun and several rounds of ammunition.

Issac Verheyen, 21, Alyssa Forbes, 19, both of Brighton, and Christopher Armstrong, 24, of Trent Hills, were arrested and each charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearms/ammunition

Armstrong was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and knowledge of an unauthorized possession of firearm.

Each of them were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 18.

“The OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit in concert with frontline police, continues to tackle the criminal activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs through an integrated, intelligence-led approach which has resulted in numerous successful investigations like this one,” OPP stated.

1:59 Officials say some public housing in Peterborough is being seized by criminals, gang members Officials say some public housing in Peterborough is being seized by criminals, gang members