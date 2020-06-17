20-year-old motorcycle gang member charged with assault in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve made an arrest in St. Catharines, Ont., after an altercation between motorcycle gang members.

Police allege that on June 9, just after 5 p.m., a member of Outlaw Motorcycle Club (MC) was assaulted by a Red Devils MC member.

Another suspect was also involved, but police did not specify whether the suspect has been arrested, or is at-large.

All parties left the scene before police arrived, officials say, and video surveillance and witness accounts were gathered to identify the suspects, as the victim was “uncooperative.”

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

A 20-year-old man from Port Dover has been charged with assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The accused is set to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

