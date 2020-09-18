Manitoba sees 40 new coronavirus cases Friday

Manitoba has 40 new positive coronavirus cases as of Friday morning, according to provincial health officials.
That brings the province’s total number of cases to 1,540 — 325 which are active. Eleven Manitobans are in hospital, with three in intensive care. Manitoba’s number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 16.
Public health officials say there has been a “concerning increase in the number of cases in Winnipeg,” with 29 of Friday’s new cases occurring within the city.
Four more cases are in the Prairie Mountain region, four in Interlake-Eastern, and three in the Southern Health region.
Manitobans are being encouraged to focus on the fundamentals — handwashing, wearing a mask, observing social distancing — to help reduce the spread of the virus.
