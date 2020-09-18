Composite sketch released of mother of baby found dead in Saskatoon recycling bin

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say their search for the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead last year in a recycling bin in Saskatoon continues.

The baby was found in the recycling bin on Nov. 8, 2019, in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

She had been placed in what police said was a distinctive bag.

An autopsy failed to conclusively determine the baby’s age, but police confirmed the baby had recently been born.

Police said on Friday that after months of investigation, they are now turning to science in an effort to identify the mother.

Investigators submitted DNA from the mother that police said was found in the bag with the infant, to a U.S. company to develop a composite sketch.

Parabon Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Services provides predictions of human appearance from DNA, police said.

The mother is predicted to have light brown skin (97.8 per cent confidence), hazel or brown eyes (88.8 per cent confidence), black hair (99.99 per cent confidence), few freckles (67.4 per cent confidence) and is of Native American ancestry with smaller contributions from Europe and East Asia (57.89, 28.66, and 12.79 per cent confidence respectively).

Police said they continue to have concerns for the woman and her mental health.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

