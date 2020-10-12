August 2020 Coach of the Month: Amos Ramon

Send this page to someone via email

A former Winnipeg Goldeye who developed a love for the community in his playing days is now developing the skills of minor baseball players in Manitoba.

Amos Ramon has definitely put his time in at Shaw Park over the years, both as a player and coach.

The former Goldeye shortstop spent four seasons with the fish between 2006 and 2013.

“Fourteen years ago now I’ve been here, but full-time I moved here when I became a permanent resident in 2010,” Ramon said.

“I actually met my wife in 2006 when I first played here and ending up moving here.”

Since moving up north, he’s become heavily involved with the province’s minor baseball scene, and is now in his 10th season developing young ball players at Winnipeg’s Home Run Sports Training Centre.

“The thing with Manitobans that I’ve learned is that they’re late bloomers, especially when they play multiple sports, especially hockey,” Ramon said.

“For the most part, Grade 11 and Grade 12 is where (you) start to see them shine a little bit.”

The Texas native is team Manitoba’s head coach for next year’s Canada Cup, where he’ll head up a squad of ball players under the age of 17, like shortstop hopeful Dylan Duguay.

“Right now my goal is to make this team right here to go to Niagra next year, and my future goal is to get a scholarship and probably play pro ball as well,” Duguay said.

He’s been working with Ramon for five years, enough time to create a strong bond.

“I think he’s one of the best coaches in Manitoba,” Duguay said. “If not, then probably the best coach I’ve been with so far.”

As for Ramon, the opportunity to get back on the diamond in a new role has rejuvenated his love for the sport.

“I went to school for baseball, I played pro ball for 10 years and kind of got away from it for a little just because I was a little burnt out,” Ramon said.

“But now being back in it, working with these kids and seeing development, it’s kind of drawn me back into my passion.”

