Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New ‘Toronto’ sign unveiled at Nathan Phillips Square

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 12:00 pm
The new sign was unveiled Friday morning.
The new sign was unveiled Friday morning. Twitter / @culture_to

The new “Toronto” sign has been unveiled at Nathan Phillips Square, with a wrap recognizing the diversity of people of African descent in the city.

The sign, which was first installed in 2015 for the Pan Am Games, has become an iconic symbol and one of the most visited attractions in Toronto.

It was initially intended to be a temporary fixture, but with increasing popularity, was left in place.

Read more: Crews begin installing new and enhanced ‘Toronto’ sign at Nathan Phillips Square

The sign began to show “significant wear and tear,” and officials decided to replace it with more durable — though largely identical — material.

The new sign, unveiled on Friday, had its first wrap titled “Patterns of the People,” recognizing the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new and more durable Toronto sign will ensure that it continues to be part of our city’s landscape for years to come,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Read more: ‘Toronto’ sign at Nathan Phillips Square set to be replaced

“I am pleased to see that as part of the unveiling of our new sign, the first wrap will recognize the International Decade for People of African Descent. This sends a powerful message to our residents and the world that Toronto is committed to ending anti-Black racism here and that we are prepared to make the systemic changes that are needed.”

Trending Stories

Wraps are changed around every 12 months, officials said. Past displays have included Canada 150, Toronto Neighbourhoods, Indigenous Iconography and the Pan Am Games.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoJohn Torytoronto city hallNathan Phillips SquareToronto SignNew Toronto signInternational Decade for People of African Descent
Flyers
More weekly flyers