New ‘Toronto’ sign unveiled at Nathan Phillips Square

The new “Toronto” sign has been unveiled at Nathan Phillips Square, with a wrap recognizing the diversity of people of African descent in the city.

The sign, which was first installed in 2015 for the Pan Am Games, has become an iconic symbol and one of the most visited attractions in Toronto.

It was initially intended to be a temporary fixture, but with increasing popularity, was left in place.

The sign began to show “significant wear and tear,” and officials decided to replace it with more durable — though largely identical — material.

The new sign, unveiled on Friday, had its first wrap titled “Patterns of the People,” recognizing the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent.

“This new and more durable Toronto sign will ensure that it continues to be part of our city’s landscape for years to come,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“I am pleased to see that as part of the unveiling of our new sign, the first wrap will recognize the International Decade for People of African Descent. This sends a powerful message to our residents and the world that Toronto is committed to ending anti-Black racism here and that we are prepared to make the systemic changes that are needed.”

Wraps are changed around every 12 months, officials said. Past displays have included Canada 150, Toronto Neighbourhoods, Indigenous Iconography and the Pan Am Games.

Toronto say hello to your new Toronto Sign! Today, I had the honour of unveiling the new iconic landmark that we ordered last year which will be more durable and enjoyed for many years to come. #xoTO #TOsign pic.twitter.com/DqHUhEpQvP — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 18, 2020

The Toronto Sign is back! The @cityoftoronto unveiled the newly rebuilt sign along with its first wrap, Danilo Deluxo McCallum's Patterns of the People, in recognition of United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent. Learn more at https://t.co/wKQAO5RjLE. pic.twitter.com/L5rpWsR0Xn — City of Toronto Arts & Culture (@culture_to) September 18, 2020