The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 891: Musicians who lost it, part 2

Sometimes, life becomes too much. Things get too weird. There’s too much pressure. Too many decisions to make leading to too many wrong decisions. The uncertainty builds and builds and–well, then you just kinda lose it.

We lose the plot, go off the rails, hit the ditch, blow a gasket, and generally freak out. Sometimes these incidents are fueled by drugs, alcohol, and mental illness. Other things it’s the body and brain’s way of saying “Thanks, but I’ve had quite about enough for now. I’m going to sit in the corner and have me a little breakdown.”

Creative types can be especially vulnerable to these problems. Maybe it’s because they’re wired differently. Maybe they’ve developed some bad, self-destructive habits that were tolerated or even encouraged by people around them. Or because they live in a bubble, they’re so divorced from the concept of “normal” that they don’t realize that things have gone terribly wrong.

The results can be scary. And if we don’t know the backstory to these breakdowns and freakouts, it’s very hard to help these people in their time of need. But the mroe we understand how and why people find themselves in these situations, the more we can help. And maybe the more we can learn to cope with life ourselves.

This is Musicians Who Lost It, part 2.

Songs heard on this show:

Suicidal Tendencies, Institutionalized

Killing Joke, Love Like Blood

Depeche Mode, Walking in My Shoes

Ministry, Jesus Built My Hotrod

Enter a Uh, John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Give It Away (Remix)

Puddle of Mudd, Blurry

Green Day, Basketcase (Live)

And the playlsit from Eric Wilhite.

