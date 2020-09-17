TransLink finalizes Broadway Subway station names with minor changes

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink has unveiled the final names for the six stations on the planned Broadway subway line — and they’re not much different than the names the agency floated last fall.

Just two of the six stops got a tweak to their official title.

One of those stops, the first in the extended line, will be dubbed Great Northern Way — Emily Carr, rather than simply Great Northern Way as was proposed last year.

The names takes into account the station’s proximity to the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, while also honouring the celebrated B.C. artist.

Carr is best known known for her west coast landscapes and depictions of Indigenous culture.

The university will work with TransLink to create a public art installation at the station.

The other stop to get a name change is Oak – VGH, which has been renamed to reference nearby Oak Street. The prior incarnation, Fairview – VGH, was named after the neighbourhood.

The other four stops will see their names unchanged from the first draft:

• Mount Pleasant

• Broadway – City Hall

• South Granville

• Arbutus

All six stations on the 5.7 kilometre Millennium Line extension will be underground.

Construction on the $2.83 billion subway line is expected to begin this fall, though TransLink and government officials have yet to announce a date.

The construction of the line to Arbutus St. is scheduled to be complete by 2025.

Proponents hope to see it eventually extended to the University of British Columbia, but that extension is forecast to cost between $3 billion and $4 billion, funding that has not been secured.