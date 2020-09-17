COVID-19 assessment centre at Stevenson Memorial Hospital to extend its hours

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in New Tecumseth, Ont., will extend its hours of service beginning this coming Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since people have returned to work and school, Stevenson Memorial Hospital says it’s seen an uptick in people visiting the assessment centre.

“Our staff and physicians have been working extremely hard to surveil our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide this essential service,” said Jody Levac, the hospital’s president and CEO.

“We are testing upward of 140 people in a four-hour period and the volume we are seeing indicates we need to increase our hours. We are doing everything we can to help meet the needs of our community with COVID-19 testing, while we ramp up services.”

The assessment centre at Stevenson Memorial has provided more than 5,000 swab tests to date and continues to operate as a drive-thru service.

