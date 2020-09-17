7 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, $2K fine issued to organizer of large gathering

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

Health officials said there were seven new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,757 since the first case was reported in March. They added one case from Wednesday had been removed after it was deemed to be a non-Saskatchewan resident.

According to a press release, most of the new cases –four — are located in the Saskatoon zone, while there are two in the south-east and one in the south-west.

The government said a $2,000 fine has been issued to the organizer of a large social gathering in a private household in Saskatoon this past weekend. To date, there have been 21 COVID-19 cases linked to the gathering, officials said on Thursday.

According to a press release, this private gathering had roughly 47 people in attendance, contravening the gathering size limit of 30 people in the province’s public health order.

All current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon, where five patients are receiving inpatient care.

Four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,624.

There are currently 109 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to a press release, 1,515 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, over 164,665 tests have been carried out in the province.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to give an update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

