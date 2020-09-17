Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Quebec provincial police report spike in online threats posted to social media

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2020 10:16 am
Surete du Quebec Chief Insp. Guy Lapointe said between March and September, police have received 300 complaints from politicians about online threats compared with 53 complaints during the same period in 2019.
Quebec provincial police say online threats posted on social media have increased significantly in the past year, including against politicians.

Spokesman Guy Lapointe said today on Twitter that between March and September, police have received 300 complaints from politicians about online threats compared with 53 complaints during the same period in 2019.

Overall, police say they’ve received 1,748 complaints from people about online threats between January and September 2020, more than double the 713 complaints they received during the same period last year.

This week, interim Parti Québécois Leader Pascal Bérubé called out online threats posted against him and his partner as politicians of all stripes denounced the comments.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois interim leader files police complaint over online threat

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some social media users have lobbed insults and threats at Quebec officials regarding government measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, filed a complaint with provincial police in late July after personal information, including his home address, was shared on social media.

Lapointe says people should think twice before posting hate online.

“Don’t get yourself into a mess,” Lapointe tweeted. “Think about it twice before you write anything.”

READ MORE: Police arrest man in connection with online threats against Quebec premier, public health director

