Parti Québécois interim leader files police complaint over online threat

Send this page to someone via email

The interim leader of the Parti Québécois has filed a complaint with provincial police after he was the target of an online threat.

Pascal Bérubé told reporters Monday in Quebec City he has thick skin, but that he was concerned since the message on social media mentioned his partner as well.

“He tweeted that we’re not going to be allowed to walk on the street anymore because we’re traitors,” said Bérubé.

Bérubé said the tweet has since been taken down, but he has saved images of it and has since contacted the Sûreté du Québec.

“They already told me that they’re going to do an investigation,” he said.

READ MORE: Police arrest man in connection with online threats against Quebec premier, public health director

Quebec provincial police spokesman Guy Lapointe addressed the situation on social media, saying the SQ is aware of the “threatening comments” toward a member of the National Assembly and “appropriate actions” will be taken.

Story continues below advertisement

“All such situations are taken very seriously and people who say this kind of thing face consequences,” he said.

Earlier this month, the province’s premier was also the target of threats made on social media. François Legault took to Twitter on Monday to condemn the alleged threat against Bérubé.

“These threats are completely unacceptable and they must be denounced loudly and strongly,” he said.

READ MORE: Man appears in court for alleged threats against Quebec’s public health director

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some internet users have lobbed insults and threats at Quebec officials when they disagree with the government measures being implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, also filed a complaint with provincial police in late July after personal information, including his home address, was shared on social media.

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press