‘These are trying enough times’: OPP say vandals repeatedly targeted Elora, Ont., school

Wellington County OPP say an elementary school in Elora, Ont., has been the target of vandals for the last several weekends.

According to police, trespassers have repeatedly come on the property of St. Mary’s Catholic School on Irvine Street, stealing items and causing damage.

OPP said play structures have been overturned and property from the kindergarten area was being stolen and later found scattered across the neighbourhood.

Broken beer bottles and glass have also been found in the play area, police said while adding that mischief and theft charges could be laid in the investigation.

“These are trying enough times for children, parents, and teachers with school re-opening during the pandemic,” OPP said in a statement.

It doesn’t appear anyone has been hurt by the broken glass but police said students shouldn’t have to be at risk while playing on the equipment.

Police also hinted that this may have been caused by minors.

“Parents, please speak with your children about respecting others’ property and what may start out as a joke may actually be a criminal offence,” OPP said.

“Know where your children are, what they are up to and who they are with.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News has reached out to the Wellington Catholic District School Board for comment.