Should you get a COVID-19 test before a gathering? One doctor weighs in

Doctors and experts are talking about the possibilities of a second coronavirus wave that may have begun, as some provinces are seeing an increase in the number of cases since June.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently warned the province about certain parts of the province re-entering another lockdown phase. On Thursday, sources told Global News this could mean limiting social gatherings to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors in the province.

B.C., Alberta and Quebec also saw spikes in the last few days, and some experts say another lock down may be in the horizon.

But what does this all mean in terms of a “second wave?”

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious diseases physician, recently joined The Morning Show to answer our latest questions related to concerns people may have regarding COVID-19.

When asked if the outbreak numbers are increasing faster than what experts predicted, Chakrabarti says numbers were expected to increase as the country gradually began entering stage three of the pandemic.

“We call this ‘the dance phase,’ we kind of go back and forth with the virus,” Chakrabarti said. “At times we may need to go back and put some public health restrictions.”

Infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, Ashleigh Tuite told Global News in August she was expecting more COVID-19 cases and for the public health to handle them.

“There are certainly going to be periods where we are in more of a lockdown situation than we are right now.”

Despite seeing the rise in cases, Chakrabarti says the good news in all of this is that experts are seeing the waves forming as opposed to cases abruptly rising without a plan of action.

He believes that it’s not too late handling the outbreak.

“We have time to do interventions and make sure the small fire doesn’t become a big one,” he said.

According to Chakrabarti, spikes in Ontario, for example, show that cases are emerging from indoor gatherings like parties and weddings.

Chakrabarti says in order to avoid the long lines and hours of waiting time at testing centres, individuals need to be tested only if it’s needed and not for heart-ease, as labs are currently dealing with an overwhelming number of tests.

“For example, people getting tests before they go up for the cottage as a peace of mind type of test,” adding these may not always be needed.

