Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate homicide of 25-year-old man in St. Stephen, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 3:05 pm
Global News Files

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old man from St. Stephen.

At around 3 a.m., on Tuesday police say they arrived on Ross Avenue after a report of an unresponsive man.

Read more: Town identifies teen victims of weekend car crash in New Brunswick

Police say the man’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed.

The victim was later identified to be Christopher Hanley.

Trending Stories
N.B. RCMP say late principal secretary of lieutenant-governor stole $700,000 over 7 years
N.B. RCMP say late principal secretary of lieutenant-governor stole $700,000 over 7 years

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed “suspicious activity in the area” between midnight and 4 a.m., on Sept. 15 to contact police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNew BrunswickHomicideMurderNew Brunswick CrimeSt. StephenChristopher HanleyChristopher Hanley deadMike HanleySt. Stephen homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers