RCMP investigate homicide of 25-year-old man in St. Stephen, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old man from St. Stephen.
At around 3 a.m., on Tuesday police say they arrived on Ross Avenue after a report of an unresponsive man.
Police say the man’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed.
The victim was later identified to be Christopher Hanley.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed “suspicious activity in the area” between midnight and 4 a.m., on Sept. 15 to contact police.
