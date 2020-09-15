Town identifies teen victims of weekend car crash in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The village of Blackville, N.B., has identified the three teenaged boys who were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Ty Croft and Denver Jardine, both 17, and 16-year-old Kobe Curtis were named by the central New Brunswick town as the victims after the car they were in crashed into a concrete retaining wall Sunday.

READ MORE: Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick: principal

The RCMP say the three boys were thrown from the vehicle on impact and died at the scene.

Photos from the site on the village’s main road showed the vehicle torn into two pieces and rubble from the concrete barrier in front of a home.

1:34 Community supports family mourning three teens killed in crash Community supports family mourning three teens killed in crash

Blackville Mayor Chris Hennessy issued a statement of condolence Monday, saying that in the coming days the community will mourn, grieve, cry and share memories together.

Story continues below advertisement

Funeral arrangements have been made for the three victims and services will take place later this week.