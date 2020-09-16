Propane fire involving camper van ignites near Global BC studios

Send this page to someone via email

A propane fire involving a camper van near the Global BC studios in the Lower Mainland is now out.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by Burnaby firefighters Wednesday around 10 a.m.

The camper van caught fire at the corner of Lake City Way and Enterprise Street.

There is no word yet on what caused it, but witnesses told Global News that flames started shooting from the van when the driver started it up.

More to come.