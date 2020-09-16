Doctor charged with 7 sexual assaults at medical clinic in King, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old male doctor has been charged in connection with seven sexual assaults that happened to two victims at the Schomberg Medical Centre in King Township, Ont.

York Regional Police say the investigation began in August, when two women — ages 49 and 28 — came forward to report that they were sexually assaulted by their doctor at the clinic.

The investigation found that from 2008 to 2017, the women attended appointments at the clinic, located at 17250 Highway 27, and were sexually assaulted.

Investigators believe the doctor, Wameed Ateyah, 49, from Richmond Hill, practiced at the Schomberg Medical Centre, as well as at other clinics in southern Ontario.

Ateyah has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

Police are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward by calling police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving an anonymous tip online.

