Crime

Doctor charged with 7 sexual assaults at medical clinic in King, Ont., police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 2:06 pm
Investigators believe the doctor, Wameed Ateyah, 49, from Richmond Hill, practiced at the Schomberg Medical Centre, as well as at other clinics in southern Ontario.
Investigators believe the doctor, Wameed Ateyah, 49, from Richmond Hill, practiced at the Schomberg Medical Centre, as well as at other clinics in southern Ontario.

A 49-year-old male doctor has been charged in connection with seven sexual assaults that happened to two victims at the Schomberg Medical Centre in King Township, Ont.

York Regional Police say the investigation began in August, when two women — ages 49 and 28 — came forward to report that they were sexually assaulted by their doctor at the clinic.

Read more: Ontario doctor charged with sexual assault of former patient for third time

The investigation found that from 2008 to 2017, the women attended appointments at the clinic, located at 17250 Highway 27, and were sexually assaulted.

Investigators believe the doctor, Wameed Ateyah, 49, from Richmond Hill, practiced at the Schomberg Medical Centre, as well as at other clinics in southern Ontario.

Read more: Ontario doctor fights finding she sexually abused woman, loss of medical licence

Ateyah has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

Police are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward by calling police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving an anonymous tip online.

