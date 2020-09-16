Operation Red Nose Winnipeg cancels 2020 operation amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Those filled with a little too much cheer are going to need to find a new way home in Winnipeg this holiday season.

Operation Red Nose Winnipeg has cancelled its annual ride-sharing program in the city in 2020, citing health concerns over COVID-19.

“Maintaining social distancing in vehicles and ensuring a safe environment for our clients and volunteers would be very difficult, if not impossible,” Operation Red Nose Winnipeg co-ordinator Sharra Hinton said in a release Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share our decision to not provide our ride-program during the 2020 Holiday Season due to COVID-19.”

Operation Red Nose Operation provides a free ride service for those who are impaired, while making sure their vehicles gets home safely as well.

The volunteer-run service is free but donations go to support a variety of organizations in the province.

Operation Red Nose has been hosted by the Manta Swim Club in Winnipeg since 1995, and over the years programs have been set up in 10 other Manitoba communities as well.

Hinton said each of those locations will make their own decision about whether or not to operate for the 2020 holiday season.

Hinton said the Winnipeg program expects to be back and running over the 2021 holiday season.

