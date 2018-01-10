Operation Red Nose
Operation Red Nose provides safe ride home for over 4,000 Manitobans

Overall during the 2017 holiday season, 2,489 volunteers gave 4,449 rides in 10 communities across Manitoba, raising nearly $95,485 for a variety of organizations in the province.

In their 23rd year, Operation Red Nose helped get Manitobans and their vehicles home safely for the holidays.

Operation Red Nose (ORN) is a free, volunteer-run designated driver service that operates during the holiday season. When someone calls ORN, a three-person volunteer driving team picks them and their guests up, then drives them home safely, in their own car.

