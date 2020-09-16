Ashton Dickson shooting: Ottawa police release new photos of witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police homicide unit is looking to identify three new witnesses as part of its investigation into the shooting death of Ashton Dickson.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of three women they believe might have important information related to the 2017 incident, which saw 25-year-old Dickson shot and killed outside of an Ottawa nightclub.

Ottawa police are looking to speak with the three witnesses pictured here in relation to their investigation into the 2017 shooting death of Ashton Dickson. from Ottawa Police Service

In June, police released a surveillance video showing seven men they were hoping to speak to as part of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The police also posted a $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Dickson’s killer.

Anyone with information related to the three women shown Tuesday or the men shown previously are asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be sent via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:10 Tributes continue to pour in for Oshawa Ont., family killed in brazen shooting Tributes continue to pour in for Oshawa Ont., family killed in brazen shooting