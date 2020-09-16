Menu

Crime

Ashton Dickson shooting: Ottawa police release new photos of witnesses

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 11:38 am
Surveillance video highlights witnesses to Ashton Dickson’s murder
Ottawa police are hoping witnesses to Ashton Dickson's murder will come forward after releasing a surveillance video from the night of the shooting and posting a $75,000 reward for information.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is looking to identify three new witnesses as part of its investigation into the shooting death of Ashton Dickson.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of three women they believe might have important information related to the 2017 incident, which saw 25-year-old Dickson shot and killed outside of an Ottawa nightclub.

Ottawa police are looking to speak with the three witnesses pictured here in relation to their investigation into the 2017 shooting death of Ashton Dickson.
Ottawa police are looking to speak with the three witnesses pictured here in relation to their investigation into the 2017 shooting death of Ashton Dickson. from Ottawa Police Service

In June, police released a surveillance video showing seven men they were hoping to speak to as part of the investigation.

The police also posted a $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Dickson’s killer.

Anyone with information related to the three women shown Tuesday or the men shown previously are asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be sent via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

