Ashton Dickson shooting: Ottawa police post $75K reward, release surveillance video

Send this page to someone via email

Police are offering a monetary reward to anyone who can help find the killer of 25-year-old Ashton Dickson three years after he was shot outside an Ottawa nightclub.

On Friday the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said it would offer a reward of up to $75,000 to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of Dickson’s killer.

Dickson was shot and killed on Rideau Street outside the Mingle Room nightclub on June 26, 2017.

Police believe an altercation started inside the club and spilled out onto the street.

They also said they believe the shooter escaped on foot through the parking lot of a motel across the street.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPS released a surveillance video Friday from the night of the shooting highlighting seven witnesses from the scene they’re hoping to get in contact with. They believe some of these key witnesses are in the Toronto area and parts of the United States.

Joining the plea for witnesses to come forward was Donna Dickson, the victim’s mother.

In a statement, she noted the Dickson family has not stopped their pursuit of justice for her son’s killing these past three years. She also noted Dickson is survived by a daughter who was born after his death.

“While everyone else continues with their lives, our family continues to mourn his death. There is still a killer walking the streets that needs to be brought to justice,” she said in a statement.

Any witnesses to the shooting, or anyone with information about the people identified in the video, are asked to contact the OPS homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:29 Public funeral held for 62-year-old man killed in Peel Regional Police shooting Public funeral held for 62-year-old man killed in Peel Regional Police shooting