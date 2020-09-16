Quebec sees surge in coronavirus cases as province reports 303 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to climb after authorities reported 303 new infections Wednesday.

The health crisis has led to 65,857 cases to date in the province. There have been more than 57,000 recoveries since March.

Premier François Legault said Wednesday the uptick of new cases in Quebec in recent weeks is “worrying.” Officials are calling on the public to exercise caution to stem the tide of the virus in order to prevent a potential second wave.

The province also recorded three more deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. One of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday, the death toll stands at 5,788.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of hospitalizations dropped by three to 130. Of them, there are 26 patients in intensive care — an increase of three.

Quebec reported 22,568 tests given Monday, the last day for which that information is available.

4:37 Where the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec goes from here Where the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec goes from here