Global coronavirus cases surpass 30 million as deaths continue to rise

Coronavirus is continuing to spread across the globe, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 30 million on Thursday and the death toll fast approaching one million.

As of 7:15 p.m. ET, 30,003,378 cases have been diagnosed worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China, late in 2019, it has claimed more than 943,000 lives around the world.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded Canadians that “we are not out of the woods,” and urged people to continue practising physical distancing and wear masks whenever possible.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases first surpassed 10 million on June 28, then reached 20 million just over six weeks later on Aug. 10, according to Johns Hopkins’ data.

The U.S. has remained the epicentre of the virus, with more than 6.6 million infections and more than 197,000 fatalities.

India has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases and has surpassed Brazil (4.4 million cases) to emerge as the second hardest-hit country in the world, just below the U.S.

On Wednesday, India had more than 5.1 million confirmed cases — one million cases were reported over the last month.

Canada has reported more than 140,000 coronavirus cases, with 9,200 confirmed deaths.

Canada has seen a steady uptick of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks as the weather gets colder and children and teachers head back to school.

The federal government has pledged billions of dollars in funding to provinces and territories to boost testing capacity, while some provinces have begun re-imposing measures to rein in the spread of the virus.