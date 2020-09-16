Menu

Comments

Canada

Visitation to be held for father, 3 children killed in Oshawa shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2020 8:04 am
OSHAWA — A drive-past visitation for four family members who were killed in a grisly shooting will take place this morning in Oshawa, Ont.

Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home during an early morning shooting on September 4.

A 50-year-old woman who is also related to the family was injured in the shooting.

Read more: 5 shot dead in Oshawa, Ont. home, including alleged suspect

Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the incident.

They say they’re still investigating the shooter’s motivation behind the attack.

A private funeral for the family is scheduled at a church for Thursday morning.

An online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $170,000 by Tuesday afternoon, and described the victims as “beloved and active members of the Oshawa community.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
