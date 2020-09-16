Outbreak at John Pritchard School as five students test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A total of five students at a Winnipeg school have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Parents whose students attend John Pritchard School on Henderson Highway were told late Tuesday night that there were four newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school, bringing the total to five after a previously asymptomatic child tested positive.

The school sent a letter telling parents that Grades 6, 7 and 8, the split class of 4/5, and the before and after school program will begin remote learning immediately.

“At the present time, public health anticipates that remote learning will continue for these cohorts/grades for 14 days but this may be lengthened or shortened as the investigation continues,” the letter reads.

The school said while they’re not allowed to release any identifying information about the case to the community, anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by Manitoba Public Health.

