Brett Kissel’s drive-in concert coming to London

Canadian County superstar Brett Kissel has announced his final drive-in show will be at the Western Fair District.

The London Music Hall, Budweiser Gardens, and Western Fair District announced Wednesday that the Juno and Canadian Country Music Association Award winner would be headlining at the Western Fair District on Sept. 26.

London will be the final stop for the singer, who has already performed 22 sold-out drive-in shows across Canada.

“I am beyond thrilled to come to London, Ontario, on September 26!” Kissel said.

“London holds some of the best country music fans in Canada, and some of my greatest career memories have been made with the fans there that have come out to the shows — I can’t think of a better place to bring my drive-in show to party!”

Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many large events, like concerts and the Western Fair, have been put on hold with event organizers finding new creative ways to gather safely.

Kissel is one of several musicians to try drive-in style concerts, where people can enjoy live music in small groups from the safety of their car.

The concerts are just the latest for Canadian county singer, who in 2019 took home both the JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year and Canadian Country Music Association’s Fans’ Choice Award. This followed a record-breaking 112-date tour that reached every single province and territory.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. on the Budweiser Gardens website.

Ticket prices will include up to four occupants per vehicle with an additional fee for extra occupants.