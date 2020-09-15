Walmart confirms Kingston employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Walmart has confirmed one of its Kingston, Ont., employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the employee last worked at the store Sept. 10. The news of the positive case was first circulated on social media Tuesday night, and Global News later confirmed the information with Walmart.

“An associate from our Kingston Walmart store has recently tested positive for COVID-19. We’re keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a continued speedy recovery,” Walmart said in a statement sent to Global News Tuesday night.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close contact have been directed to self-isolate. We are in contact with local public health.”

Walmart said safety at all their stores continues to be a top priority.

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates.”

Tuesday, KFL&A Public Health identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the region, found in two women in their 20s. The mode of transmission for those two new cases is still under investigation.

Currently, there are five active cases of the virus in the region.

