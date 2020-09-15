Garbage bag limits return to Waterloo Region in October, transfer stations open

Send this page to someone via email

In another sign of return to normalcy, Waterloo Region says normal garbage limits will return to normal on Oct. 5.

This means residents of single family homes are limited to four bags or cans per collection while that number increases to 10 for eligible apartment buildings.

Read more: Bulk item pickup returns to Waterloo Region amid coronavirus pandemic

While these changes are a positive sign, the region is still asking residents to maintain proper physical distancing from all crews and trucks to protect workers while also keeping garbage in bags not loose in garbage cans.

The region says transfer stations in Waterloo and Cambridge reopened Tuesday for residential dropoff which allowed for the limit to be reapplied.

In addition, the region says residents can also collect small quantities of free compost at the transfer stations.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic causes Waterloo to make changes in waste collection

Those who are interested will need to bring their own shovels and containers.

Residents can take as much as five bushels of the compost which will be available until the first snowfall.