No new cases of Covid-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Three cases of COVID-19 remain active, according to health officials.

The most recent case was reported Monday.

To date, the province has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.

Health officials say 67,067 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.

5:32 COVID-19 Impact on Postpartum Mothers COVID-19 Impact on Postpartum Mothers

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.