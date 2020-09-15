No new cases of Covid-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday

The province of New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Three cases of COVID-19 remain active, according to health officials.
The most recent case was reported Monday.
To date, the province has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.
Health officials say 67,067 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.
The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.View link »
