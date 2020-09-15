Menu

Sports

Toronto Raptors sign head coach Nick Nurse to multi-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke Saturday after he was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. Nurse revealed that he once thought of quitting coaching earlier in his career, but joked that he didn’t really like his other options.

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension.

Nurse was named NBA coach of the year this past season — his second year as head coach of the club.

The Raptors went 53-19 during the regular season, posting the second-best record in the league despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency after Toronto’s run to the title last year.

Toronto reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth year in a row before losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 last week.

Nurse, previously an assistant coach with the Raptors for five seasons, is 111-43 in two seasons as head coach.

Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet has emotional reunion with his kids
© 2020 The Canadian Press
