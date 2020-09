Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Boston Celtics have defeated the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics won Game 7 of the series 92 to 87 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Friday night.

Read more: Toronto Raptors force Game 7 against Boston Celtics with double overtime thriller

The team will now face off against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement