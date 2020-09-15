New airline to offer service between Waterloo and Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A new airline says it will offer service between Waterloo and Ottawa, Toronto, Windsor and Montreal going forward.

Pivot Airlines says it has reached an agreement with the Region of Waterloo to provide the service once it receives regulatory approval.

“We are excited to form a true partnership with the Region of Waterloo International Airport by having their support in helping develop regional markets aimed at serving Waterloo Region,” the company said in a statement.

Regional chair Karen Redman welcomed the airline to Waterloo Region.

“As the 10th largest urban area in Canada, our residents made 154,300 trips by air last year to the destinations announced today,” she said.

Pivot Airlines says it will use Canadian-made made CRJ Jets and De Havilland Dash 8 Regional Turboprops as it moves people to other markets.

“The regional airline model in Canada is changing, and we are ideally positioned to play a critical role,” the company stated. “We believe as people return to travel, modern regional airports will play a larger role than what we have seen in the past.”

The company did not release any pricing details in making its announcement.

It says the agreement with the region will also allow it to build maintenance, operations and office facilities at the airport.

“These are challenging times – yet, COVID-19 will end and demand for air travel is growing. If you need to travel by air, we urge residents to support local air service. We believe Pivot’s new service will encourage investment and create jobs in Waterloo Region.”

Currently, Westjet is the only major Canadian airline offering service from Waterloo Regional Airport with weekly service to Calgary.

Sunwing also flies to some vacation destinations during the winter months.