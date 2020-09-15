Ontario reports 251 new coronavirus cases, almost half in Toronto and Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

The spokesperson told Global News 73 cases were recorded in Toronto and 42 in Peel Region, which is almost half of Tuesday’s case count.

The provincial total now stands at 45,068.

Tuesday’s case count is a significant decrease from Monday, which saw 313 cases.

A full breakdown of numbers will be released by the ministry at 10:30 a.m.

More to come.

