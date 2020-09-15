Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 15 2020 6:11pm
02:59

Ontario’s premier reacts to long COVID-19 testing wait times

Premier Doug Ford has vowed there will be an announcement from his government in response to long COVID-19 testing wait times. Shallima Maharaj has the details.

