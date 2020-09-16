8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 778

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total case count to 778, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are mostly in Barrie, while two are in Bradford.

Four of the cases involve people who are between the ages of 18 and 34, while the other cases involve people who are between the ages of 35 and 64.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest of the cases are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 778 cases, 87 per cent — or 680 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Nineteen per cent of the region’s cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — two of which are ongoing at a long-term care home in Barrie and at a workplace in Muskoka.

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 11 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 315 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 45,383, including 2,822 deaths.