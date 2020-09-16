Menu

Health

8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 778

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 6:06 pm
Ontario’s premier reacts to long COVID-19 testing wait times
WATCH: Premier Doug Ford has vowed there will be an announcement from his government in response to long COVID-19 testing wait times. Shallima Maharaj has the details.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total case count to 778, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are mostly in Barrie, while two are in Bradford.

Read more: Reduce social circles to household members, Simcoe Muskoka’s top doc urges amid COVID-19 uptick

Four of the cases involve people who are between the ages of 18 and 34, while the other cases involve people who are between the ages of 35 and 64.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest of the cases are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 778 cases, 87 per cent — or 680 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Nineteen per cent of the region’s cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — two of which are ongoing at a long-term care home in Barrie and at a workplace in Muskoka.

Read more: Ontario reports 315 new coronavirus cases, 64% under the age of 40

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 11 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 315 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 45,383, including 2,822 deaths.

COVID-19 testing centers experiencing long wait times throughout Ontario
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
