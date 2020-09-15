Global News Morning Toronto September 15 2020 10:46am 04:39 Ontario legislature resumes – what’s on the agenda? Global News’s Queen’s Park bureau chief Travis Dhanraj talks about what’s happening in the province’s legislature as Queen’s Park embarks on its fall session. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7336080/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7336080/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?