Global News Morning Toronto
September 15 2020 10:46am
04:39

Ontario legislature resumes – what’s on the agenda?

Global News’s Queen’s Park bureau chief Travis Dhanraj talks about what’s happening in the province’s legislature as Queen’s Park embarks on its fall session.

