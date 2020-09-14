‘A bit of a whirlwind’: Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Chris Streveler makes successful NFL debut

Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler made his NFL debut on Sunday.

The star of the Bombers’ Grey Cup parade not only dressed for his first NFL game, but he even got on the field.

Streveler is the Arizona Cardinals’ backup QB, and entered the game for the first time in the third quarter on a third down and short yardage situation.

The 25-year-old ran a wedge play to get three yards for a much needed first down, and Arizona scored a touchdown later on that same drive. The Cardinals ended up upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

It’s been quite the year for Streveler, who went from CFL backup to NFL backup in the span off less than 10 months.

“It definitely has been a bit of a whirlwind,” Streveler told reporters on Monday.

“I’d be lying if I told you I hadn’t taken a couple times here and there to sit back and just kinda reflect on this kinda crazy journey that I’ve had in the last few months. Winning the Grey Cup and then having opportunities to do workouts, and then signing here.

“All that stuff has been crazy and my mindset has been taking it day-by-day. That’s kinda what you have to do in this business and this world. Nothing is ever promised for the next day, so you just got to try and make the most of the day you have in front of you.”

Even though it was just one play, it was a play he’d run countless times before in the blue and gold.

“Getting in first carry and all that. That’s obviously a big deal,” Streveler said. “But it was kinda funny though, like the way it happened. It was just exactly like I was doing the wedge stuff up in Canada.

“It was like third and one, I’m coming in the game, let’s hit this QB sneak type of thing. It was kinda eerily similar how I just ran out there, got the sneak, and ran off.”

And Streveler has already heard from a number of his former Bombers’ teammates.

“It honestly means the world to me because leaving Winnipeg was tough for me,” Streveler said. “Just because of the relationships I built with teammates, and coaches, and even fans up there. So to get to hear from so many of those guys, and those guys showing love on social media, and texting me personally, and stuff like that.

“It honestly means the world to just know those guys are supporting and happy for the opportunity I’m getting right now.”

Streveler certainly hasn’t forgotten where he came from and credits the CFL for helping him take his career to the next level. Now, it’s just in a different-coloured jersey.

“Being up there, it taught me how to be a professional,” he said. “I really can’t say enough about my time in the CFL. It’s obvious that without that time I wouldn’t be here.”

“Had I not been up there for two years, I wouldn’t have the opportunities down here that I have right now. And that’s something that’s never lost on me.”

