Coronavirus: Hamilton bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Public health has confirmed a COVID-19 case with a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus operator.

In a release, the city said the employee revealed the positive result to supervisors on the weekend.

The HSR says the operator and other known contacts have been informed. Public health says all are currently self-isolating at home.

Read more: Ontario reports 313 new coronavirus cases marking largest increase since early June

“Everyone involved has been very helpful in sharing information which has helped the city respond quickly and thoroughly,” the city said in a statement on Monday.

The employee last worked on the Delaware route (#5) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Public Health says there’s little risk to the public in regard to the spreading of the virus from the employee.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the nature of the employee’s position working closely with the public, the City of Hamilton is advising that it has been notified that one of its Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus operators has tested positive for COVID-19. Release>>https://t.co/Y77xAKCKw1 #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) September 14, 2020

The HSR says there has been no impact to service as a result of the positive test.

Hamilton’s reports 31 COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days

Hamilton public health says more than half of the city’s new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

The agency reported that 62 per cent of its 31 most recent cases came from residents aged 29 and under, with those between 10 and 19 accounting for 36 per cent of all cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic, Hamilton has had a total of 1,083 confirmed cases which includes 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Halton Region with 19 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14 with nine new cases recorded in Oakville.

The region has 1041 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 60 active cases and overall 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Monday.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region with 7 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 31 active cases.

The region now has 969 total cases and 64 people have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: More lockdowns possible if Ontario’s coronavirus cases continue to increase, Doug Ford says Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand-Norfolk with two new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has an overall total of 485 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 432 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit revealed no additional cases on Monday.

The region has 167 confirmed cases as of Sept. 14, and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There are two current outbreaks, both in Brantford, at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare and ​John Noble Home nursing home.

The county has three known active COVID-19 cases.