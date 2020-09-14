Menu

Comments

Environment

Abandoned campfire caused wildfire near Canmore, Alta.: investigation

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 5:04 pm
Photos of a controlled burn that took place Saturday evening as crews battle a wildfire north of Banff, Alta.
Photos of a controlled burn that took place Saturday evening as crews battle a wildfire north of Banff, Alta. Courtesy / Government of Alberta

Investigators have deemed a wildfire that burned more than 676 hectares of forest north of Canmore, Alta., to be caused by an abandoned campfire.

The fire was first reported by members of the public on Sept. 4.

Alberta Wildlife officials said the fire originated near the base of Blackrock Mountain, a popular spot for hikers and hunters, and quickly grew in size as it moved north and up the mountain slope.

Read more: Out-of-control wildfire near Canmore expands to 551 hectares

As the flames spread, members of the public were asked to avoid the area while firefighters, helicopters and air tankers rushed to get the fire under control.

In a news release Monday, the province said investigators are looking to speak with members of the public who were in the area between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 who may have information on the fire.

In an effort to deter these incidents, in 2019, the province announced larger fines for non-compliance with campfire regulations.

Read more: Coronavirus: Is the pandemic contributing to a slower Alberta wildfire season?

Fines for failing to extinguish a campfire range from $600 to $840 and the current fine for an abandoned campfire is $600.

“There’s no excuse for leaving a campfire unattended,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen said in the news release. “Before you leave, ensure it’s completely extinguished: soak it, stir it and soak it again.

“Last year, 71 per cent of wildfires were caused by humans and were entirely preventable. We must do better.”

Anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire may also have to go to court and face additional charges and fines.

Wildfire continues to burn out of control north of Canmore
Wildfire continues to burn out of control north of Canmore

The recent human-caused wildfire also prompted officials to offer important tips to keep in mind when distinguishing a campfire, including letting the flames calm before attempting to put the fire out and then spreading out the embers in the fire pit.

Officials added that water and dirt should then be added to the embers until smoke or steam is no longer seen.

