Coronavirus: 3 new cases reported in Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly a week without new cases, Peterborough Public Health reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

That increases the health unit’s overall case total to 109. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Prior to Monday’s update, the last new case was reported a week ago on Sept. 7.

Of the 109 cases, four are now listed as active and 103 have been resolved, the health unit notes.

As of Monday, more than 26,350 people have been tested for the virus — 200 more since Friday.

What will happen if someone at school tests positive for #COVID19? It’s important to remember that not all students in a school are at-risk if someone tests positive in a school. Visit https://t.co/z9JToC80Y4 pic.twitter.com/peQnz8fcnk — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) September 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Peterborough’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — is held at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end. The centre runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement