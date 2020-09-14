Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Panama lifts 5-month coronavirus measure restricting when men, women can leave homes

By Staff The Associated Press
Ship transporting western oil through Panama Canal anchors in Saint John
WATCH: Ship transporting western oil through Panama Canal anchors in Saint John

Panama lifted a five-month-old coronavirus measure Monday that had restricted women from going out one day, and men the next.

The rules limiting when people can could go out for essentials proved controversial because it led to harassment and discrimination against transgender people.

Health Minister Luis Antonio Sucre said urged caution despite lifting of the rule, which had been in place since March.

Trending Stories

Read more: Men one day, women another: To reduce coronavirus spread, Peru limits who can leave home

“Today we are beginning a new stage,” Sucre said, “in which men and women can go out when they wish. We have to be very careful, we have to remember that the pandemic is not over.”

Panama has had 101,745 reported cases and 2,166 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar measures were also tried in Peru to reduce the number of people on the street and slow the spread of contagion.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Panamapanama coronaviruspanama coronavirus restrictionspanama gender restrictions coronaviruspanama removes coronavirus restrictions
Flyers
More weekly flyers