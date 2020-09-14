Menu

Crime

Charges laid after Abbotsford police officer shoots suspect after being assaulted, pepper sprayed

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 3:24 pm
Scene outside Abbotsford Cabela’s following serious incident
A serious incident at an Abbotsford Cabela's has left two people injured. A large police presence outside of the outdoor recreation store could be seen on Friday afternoon.

Abbotsford police say two men have been charged after an attempted theft led to a police shooting Friday.

Police say Andrew Edmunds and John Moon face charges that include theft and the assault of a peace officer with a weapon.

Moon, who remains in police custody in hospital, was also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Abbotsford police officer shoots suspect after being assaulted, pepper sprayed: police

Moon and Edmunds have been remanded until Monday.

Police say they responded to an attempted theft at the Cabela’s store on 1818 McCallum Road on Friday afternoon.

When an officer confronted the two suspects, one allegedly rammed her with a shopping cart and pepper-sprayed her. Both suspects fled the scene, but one returned and allegedly pepper-sprayed the officer a second time.

At that point, the officer shot the suspect, police said.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

The Independent Investigations Office, which reviews situations where someone suffers serious harm during an encounter with police, has been notified, police said Friday.

— With files from Simon Little

 

