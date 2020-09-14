68 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, most since early July

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 68 active COVID-19 cases in the area, according to Waterloo Public Health, a number which has not been seen in weeks.

The agency last reported this many active cases in Waterloo Region on July 7, when the numbers were trending downward.

Waterloo Public Health reported 11 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus Monday and 25 since Friday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,528.

There has only been one person cleared of the virus since Friday as the total number of resolved cases stands at 1,340.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since Aug. 21, leaving the death toll at 120.

Ontario reported 313 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 44,817.

It is the highest single-day increase in cases since June 7 when 415 were reported, though 223 were impacted by a reporting delay that day. On June 6, 455 cases were reported.

Monday’s figure also marks a significant jump compared to Sunday when 204 were announced.

“Seventy-eight per cent of today’s cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

