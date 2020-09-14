Casino Nova Scotia reopening in October after 6-month closure due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation announced Monday that its Casino Nova Scotia properties in Sydney and Halifax will be reopening on Oct. 5.

Both properties temporarily closed on March 16 to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

READ MORE: 1 active coronavirus case remains in Nova Scotia as of Monday

The reopening of the properties is taking place under “rigorous and detailed health and safety protocol developed by the company, and in adherence with direction from provincial health authorities,” the company stated.

There will be reduced guest capacity at the two Nova Scotia locations to approximately one-third compared to past levels, said the company.

The availability of slot machines is also going to be reduced by 60 per cent, and there will be a temporary closure of most amenities.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Halifax Mooseheads return to ice with a plan to compete and keep COVID-19 at bay Halifax Mooseheads return to ice with a plan to compete and keep COVID-19 at bay