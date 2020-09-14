Menu

Crime

Green laser pointed at aircraft over Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 12:01 pm
Police in LIndsay, Ont., are investigating reports a green laser was targeted at aircraft flying over the town.
Police in LIndsay, Ont., are investigating reports a green laser was targeted at aircraft flying over the town. File

Police in Lindsay are investigating following reports a laser was pointed at aircraft flying over the town on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, a witness called police to report an individual was shining a green laser in the direction of people in the area of Melbourne Street in Lindsay. 

Read more: Charges laid in connection with laser strikes on police helicopters in York Region

Officers attended the area and conducted a search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Trending Stories

Police later received information that a green laser had also been directed at aircraft passing over the town.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Dan Thorndyke at 705-324-5252 or by email, or contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online

Charges laid in connection with laser strikes on police helicopters
