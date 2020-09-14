Green laser pointed at aircraft over Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating following reports a laser was pointed at aircraft flying over the town on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, a witness called police to report an individual was shining a green laser in the direction of people in the area of Melbourne Street in Lindsay.

Officers attended the area and conducted a search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police later received information that a green laser had also been directed at aircraft passing over the town.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Dan Thorndyke at 705-324-5252 or by email, or contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

