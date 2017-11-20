Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 20 2017 6:52pm 02:28 Police say Pearson airport reported half a dozen laser strikes on planes last night Mon, Nov 20: As Catherine McDonald reports, with the holidays upon us, homeowners who use Christmas laser lights are being warned to use them with care. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3871568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3871568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?