Health officials to give update on Manitoba coronvirus fight

Manitoba’s health minister and chief medical officer of health will give an update on the province’s fight against COVID-19 Monday.

Cameron Friesen and Dr. Brent Roussin have called a press conference for 1 p.m. and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The media briefing comes after health officials announced 18 new cases on Sunday and 17 new cases on Saturday.

The province has also warned about possible COVID-19 exposures in several schools after the first week back to class across the province.

Possible exposures have been reported by the province at Churchill High School, Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute and John Pritchard School in Winnipeg, as well as Ecole New Era School in Brandon.

The province has said none of the cases at the schools appears to have been acquired within the schools, and the risk is deemed low in each case because physical distancing was maintained and the cases were all wearing masks.

Students returned to school across Manitoba starting Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in two neighbouring Interlake Indigenous communities — the first cases in Manitoba First Nations since the beginning of the pandemic.

A probable positive COVID-19 case was detected on Fisher River Cree Nation, while in nearby Peguis First Nation two probable COVID-19 cases were identified Friday.

Previously, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said that all First Nations cases in the province were off-reserve.

Both communities say the positive tests have been forwarded to the provincial public health laboratory for confirmation.

As of Sunday Manitoba has reported 1,428 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was identified March 12. There were 239 active cases reported as of Sunday and 16 people have died from the virus since March.

–With files from The Canadian Press

